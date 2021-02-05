 Skip to main content
Letter: State Bill to Overturn Results of Presidential Election
State Representative Shawnna Bolick’s recently propose a bill allowing the Arizona legislature to overturn the result of the presidential election in AZ doesn’t go far enough. She could save Arizonans a lot of time voting and a lot of money setting up polling places and counting votes if her bill simply provided that the Arizona Republican party will select who gets AZ electoral college votes. Ms. Bolick-Is there any part of democracy you like?

Ira Leavitt

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

