Letter: State Briefs: Javelina grabs Cheetos, gets ride

Every morning I read the state briefs, usually a litany of car crashes and criminal mayhem. But today I was treated to the best belly laugh I have had while reading the paper in a long time. It was the saga of the javelina in a Subaru eating Cheetos while cruising down the street. I'm sorry for that the owners of the car are having to deal with the consequences of the trashed upholstery and bad smell. You have my undying gratitude for providing this moment of levity in an otherwise dreary world. I wish there was a video!