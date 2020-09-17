Letter: State Child Foster Care Court Settlement

When I read the 9/7/20 story about the pending court settlement to improve Arizona foster care system, I sighed sadly "Here we go again." During my thirty-five years as a Child Protective Services case manager, adoption case worker and Foster Care Review Board member in Tucson, I have seen several of these reforms ordered by the court, only to not be followed through despite the court's monitoring.
Those previous settlements promised the same things as now: better behavioral services for foster children, better dental and medical care, lower caseloads for workers and more kinship and foster care homes. But these targets were never achieved because the legislature would not spend the money that was actually needed. Lower tax revenues during the Great Recession were used as the excuse for years to not follow the court orders, even after the economy improved. I assume now the excuse will be the lower revenues due to the pandemic recession..
John Higgins
Southeast side

