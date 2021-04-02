Letter: State/County relationship

I was an age eligible citizen trying to navigate the dueling State and Pima County government COVID-19 vaccination sign up systems. As if it wasn’t hard enough, these two entities allowed their distrust and dislike of each other to descend into each defending their policies and programs to be the viable ones to the extent that the goal of overall increased delivery of the vaccine got lost in the sniping. The result, both at fault for inconsistent, competing and confusing sign up systems. Can’t these people get into a distanced meeting, behave like adults, work this out and spare us the drama so we read about the mutual success of both, so the citizens benefit? I’m really not interested in reading about each touting how they are right and the other is wrong and incompetent.
Dee Ann Barber
West side
