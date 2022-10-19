 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: state election

The Republican Party has morphed into the greatest threat to our Republic since the Civil War. Candidates Kari Lake and Mark Fincham are part of the threat to turn our democracy into a totalitarian state. How can we stay a free and fair nation when those who lose deny the facts and keep the country roiled up and full of hate and anger?

The economy is going through another cycle of inflation, a side effect of capitalism and the condition of the world. Let’s not forget that Trump gave yet another tax cut to the wealthy while the rest of us suffer from economic woes.

Democrats also care deeply about the immigration and border issues. Congressional Republican senators need to stop blocking legislation on this challenging situation.

Vote for Katie Hobbs and Adrian Fontes for continued support for workers and a strong economy, and keep our democracy, our right to control our bodies and our integrity.

Carolyn Wayland

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

