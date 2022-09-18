Letter: State Elections

Choosing such representatives is too important to be decided simply by party affiliation. So, after studying the candidates for this November's election, I am supporting Mike Nickerson for State Senator in LD 17. Mike is a former pastor and educator who prioritizes quality public education. He understands the economic benefit of a school system that invites families and new businesses to our communities. He advocates for free and fair elections, and he believes in a woman's right to make appropriate medical decisions with her doctor. He wants a smart water plan for Arizona's future. His opponent's background is marketing, public relations, and real estate. I read her platform as one of uncompromising positions on divisive issues rather than inclusive ideas to strengthen Arizona as an ideal place to live. Please be diligent. Get to know your candidates and vote to assure that our state is enlightened, welcoming, and ready to move forward.