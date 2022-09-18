 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: State Elections

With 22 years as a resident of Arizona, I have learned much about the relevance of state representatives.

Choosing such representatives is too important to be decided simply by party affiliation. So, after studying the candidates for this November's election, I am supporting Mike Nickerson for State Senator in LD 17. Mike is a former pastor and educator who prioritizes quality public education. He understands the economic benefit of a school system that invites families and new businesses to our communities. He advocates for free and fair elections, and he believes in a woman's right to make appropriate medical decisions with her doctor. He wants a smart water plan for Arizona's future. His opponent's background is marketing, public relations, and real estate. I read her platform as one of uncompromising positions on divisive issues rather than inclusive ideas to strengthen Arizona as an ideal place to live. Please be diligent. Get to know your candidates and vote to assure that our state is enlightened, welcoming, and ready to move forward.

Debbie Hammar

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

