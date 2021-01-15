Letter: State GOP chair

As a life-long Democrat, I would like to encourage the State GOP to continue electing Kelli Ward as its Chair. She has now lost two Senate seats, the Presidential election, and AZ’s Congressional representation consis of 5 Democrats and 4 Republicans. The next targets are Gosar, whose who siblings don’t support him, Biggs and Lesko. If Kelli manages to lose those, she will make every MAGA’s dream come true—Make Arizona Great Again.
Rick Smith
Foothills
