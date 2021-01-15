 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: State GOP chair
View Comments

Letter: State GOP chair

As a life-long Democrat, I would like to encourage the State GOP to continue electing Kelli Ward as its Chair. She has now lost two Senate seats, the Presidential election, and AZ’s Congressional representation consis of 5 Democrats and 4 Republicans. The next targets are Gosar, whose who siblings don’t support him, Biggs and Lesko. If Kelli manages to lose those, she will make every MAGA’s dream come true—Make Arizona Great Again.

Rick Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes, Recall Finchem

If he was only an incompetent embarrassment, that's bad enough. But believing and promoting dishonest conspiracies and participating in insurr…

Local-issues

Letter: Shame on you

Shame on you Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ. Due to your lack of action in the face of a horrible crisis this state is now number one in THE WO…

Local-issues

Letter: COVID Vaccine

It appears that the Pima County Health Department is suffering from some form of paralysis. Weeks into vaccine availability and there is still…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News