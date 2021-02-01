 Skip to main content
Letter: State GOP's Continuing Embarrassment
Letter: State GOP's Continuing Embarrassment

Now that Biden is President and the resulting insurrection at the Capitol through Trump’s encouragement, is being litigated, we’ve also learned that several key Arizona legislators were facilitating these lies and giving tours of the Capitol to the insurrectionists. Today, the Star published that the Arizona GOP is planning to censure the only Arizona Republicans who spoke out about these lies and supported Biden and the fair election. Worse, the GOP elected Kelli Ward to run the party again. In my book she should be censured and her co-conspirators, US Reps Biggs, Gosar and State Rep. Finchem, who attended the Rally and demonstration, removed from office. There is something seriously wrong with their priorities, which, like Trump’s, are based on lies. “Chemtrail Kelli” has continued to support wild conspiracy theories since she first came on the scene and lost several elections. Congratulations to Cindy McCain and former Sen. Jeff Flake for standing up for sound science and facts. They are the true patriots.

Terri Burchett

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

