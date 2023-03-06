Climate change drought is causing permanent declines in Arizona's water supplies. Water from the Colorado River system for the Central Arizona Project will face inevitable large future federal cutbacks. The pressure on Arizona's rural ground water, both surface water and underground acquifers, will only increase in the coming years. The state government is going to have to get heavily involved in ALL rural ground water regulation or potential catastrophic disaster awaits this state's future.

1. Active Management Areas with strict metering, permitting and licensing with fees on new water wells must be established in ALL rural areas excluding state, federal or tribal lands.

2. Large water guzzling corporate agricultural factory farms need to be shut down through legal actions (Willcox).

3. Large water guzzling corporate real estate projects near fragile environmental watersheds must be cancelled (Benson).

4. The Governor needs emergency drought executive regulatory powers to appoint water experts to a water board to limit alfalfa, cotton, orchard, other industrial and mining operations that consume large amounts of ground water.

Kyle Stoutenburg

Sierra Vista