 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: State Law Banning Abortions
View Comments

Letter: State Law Banning Abortions

  • Comments

An AZ law that will take effect in September 2021 bans an abortion due to a fetal genetic defect. While a number of fetal genetic defects are not life threatening, Tay-Sachs is, usually by the age of two, while Sickle Cell Anemia is quite painful, causes permanent organ damage and cuts life expectancy almost in half.

Just wondering.... Have the AZ Republican state legislators who supported this legislation and the governor who signed it, considered these genetic defects and the extremes of others? And, do they realize that the problems children with birth defects have last a lifetime and typically outnumber their structural defects? Programs that these children need are expensive, and this legislation does nothing to address this issue.

Ginny Williams

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Local-issues

Letter: Generosity

On July 25th, 2021, I took my parent to IHOP on Cortaro Farms Rd, just east of I-10. My father's 89th birthday was on July 26th, so we went fo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News