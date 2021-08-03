Letter: State Law Banning Abortions

An AZ law that will take effect in September 2021 bans an abortion due to a fetal genetic defect. While a number of fetal genetic defects are not life threatening, Tay-Sachs is, usually by the age of two, while Sickle Cell Anemia is quite painful, causes permanent organ damage and cuts life expectancy almost in half.
Just wondering.... Have the AZ Republican state legislators who supported this legislation and the governor who signed it, considered these genetic defects and the extremes of others? And, do they realize that the problems children with birth defects have last a lifetime and typically outnumber their structural defects? Programs that these children need are expensive, and this legislation does nothing to address this issue.
Ginny Williams
Oro Valley
