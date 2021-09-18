Letter: State lawsuits cost taxpayers

So AG Bronovich just filed a frivolous lawsuit against the Biden administration over its recent Covid mandate which every respected legal expert says is clearly authorized under the Occupational Health & Safety Act. Bronovich has filed to intervene in other states' “stolen election” suits. And Senate President Fann is defending the “fraudit”. There are many more examples of right wing based suits either brought or defended by our state Republican leadership. Does anyone know how much these suits are costing taxpayers? Is there any accountability at all? The Republican hypocrisy and ineptness in its use of taxpayer money is what keeps me maximizing my gifts to state tax credited charitable groups and public schools each year.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.