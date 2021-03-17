Letter: State Legislation affecting voting rights

"This right to vote is the basic right without which all others are meaningless. It gives people, people as individuals, control over their own destinies."
These words were spoken by President Lyndon Johnson after passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The bills now being considered and passed by the Republican-controlled Arizona State Legislature, as well as many other Republican-controlled State Legislatures, are clearly more about voter suppression than preserving the integrity and security of elections. Former president Donald Trump’s perpetuation of the false claim that the election was stolen is the only reason some people doubt the integrity of the recent general election.
A democratic republic should be doing everything in its power to make it easy and safe for all of its qualified citizens to vote. These laws, if passed, will make it more difficult for all voters, Democrats, Independents, and Republicans. All voters should call or e-mail their State Representatives and Senators immediately to let them know this is wrong.
Brian Templet
East side
