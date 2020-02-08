Letter: State legislation infringing on private property rights
View Comments

Letter: State legislation infringing on private property rights

Rep. Mark Finchem (District 11) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (District 5) have taken a narrow-minded view of our shared public lands, while at the same time directly infringing on the rights of private landowners.

HB2092 in the House and SB1046 in the Senate both aim to limit who you as a property owner can sell your land to. A sale to either the Forest Service (FS) or Bureau of Land Management (BLM) would have to get approval from the state Legislature and the Governor. In rural areas many times the only perspective buyers are the FS or BLM and creating a barrier could really limit options for the seller.

There are many examples across our state where a piece of private property has created a roadblock for access into national forests or BLM lands. Often that owner will sell their land to the FS or BLM who in turn will open access, resulting in more public land for outdoor recreation activities.

Nicole Schmidt

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Local-issues

Letter: Recycling

Why does a metropolitan area the size of Tucson and the surrounding cities and towns, not have at least a basic convenient drop off recycling system?

Local-issues

Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News