Letter: State legislation infringing on private property rights

Rep. Mark Finchem (District 11) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (District 5) have taken a narrow-minded view of our shared public lands, while at the same time directly infringing on the rights of private landowners.
HB2092 in the House and SB1046 in the Senate both aim to limit who you as a property owner can sell your land to. A sale to either the Forest Service (FS) or Bureau of Land Management (BLM) would have to get approval from the state Legislature and the Governor. In rural areas many times the only perspective buyers are the FS or BLM and creating a barrier could really limit options for the seller.
There are many examples across our state where a piece of private property has created a roadblock for access into national forests or BLM lands. Often that owner will sell their land to the FS or BLM who in turn will open access, resulting in more public land for outdoor recreation activities.
Nicole Schmidt
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.