So Republicans don't like Dr. Cullen to head the Department of Health Services. Especially Sen. Jake Hoffman, who thinks he knows more about public health than the doctor who has worked in the field since 1984. Sen. Hoffman is more concerned with temporary setbacks in education and business profits than human life. Does he not remember that over a million U.S. citizens died from covid? And Sen. Kerr is afraid county level decisions (which saved lives) would be duplicated to state level. Gee, maybe if they had been, Arizona wouldn't boast more covid deaths than any other state. And Sen. Shamp boasts how people can make (good) decisions for themselves (unless, of course it involves procreation). Obviously 1/3 of our population cannot do this, not understanding (or caring) that their decisions affect everyone else.