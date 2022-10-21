Letter: State Legislators Neglect Public Education

All me to sarcastically congratulate the Republican controlled state legislature for its commitment (really lack thereof) to fund public education in Arizona. Really, all they care about is providing public money to pay for private education, without any controls. Case in Point: Funding for the Arizona Teachers Academy. The Academy provides scholarships to college students in Arizona who commit to teach in Arizona. The Academy requested $25 million from the state budget, but the Legislator reduced that request 40%. That would have meant fewer teachers committing to work in our public schools in the future, worsening our current critical teacher shortage. Thankfully, Governor Ducey added $15 million to the Academy. That money came from FEDERAL funds, money authorized by the Democratic Congress. Come November, we need to elect state legislators who are truly committed to fully funding public education.