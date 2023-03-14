Thank you to Heather Mace in her Guest Opinion piece for clarifying between what legislation the AZ State Legislature would like to impose in its culture war crusade versus its actual job: That is to provide adequate financial support to promote student success and benefits to our state. Legislators like Wadsack, Hoffman, and Kavanaugh refuse to do their job. They do not represent their constituents or the interests of anyone beyond the narrow minded and intolerant with a desire to impose their own misguided and dangerous ideas on the rest of us. They must not be allowed to succeed.