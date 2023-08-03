I applaud the state legislature for not passing a law requiring us to drive an automobile with a specific type of engine or propulsion. The president and governors who have stated and legislated through executive orders that We the People "will" drive electric vehicles by a specific year is another example of the creeping socialism destroying our Republic. I support working with the manufacturers to manufacture more efficient engines, but NOBODY has the right to tell us what we must drive. Our Republic is fighting so many domestic enemies (read your Constitution) that through the ballot box, we must turn these efforts around. A smaller, non-intrusive government is the direction where we must go. Our bloated governments on all levels are severely damaging our future, and more important, the future of our kids and grandchildren.