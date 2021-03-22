Letter: State legislature are sore losers.

March 9 story "GOP-led AZ Senate votes to require affidavit or other ID for early voters." So let me get this straight...the AZ GOP doesn't trust mail-in ballots or the 2020 election outcome for the President or any other democratic winner. But now, one of their members has introduced a bill that will require me to include sensitive personal information or an affidavit to mail with my early ballot. I would have to find a notary, pay a fee then send my ballot with the affidavit or with personal information through the mail...that same system that Republicans claimed is susceptible to fraud. Oh, and the ballot envelopes are highly recognizable. We really need to vote these folks out of office. How is jumping through all those hoops making my vote safer?
Joyce Bertschy
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.