 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: State legislature are sore losers.
View Comments

Letter: State legislature are sore losers.

  • Comments

March 9 story "GOP-led AZ Senate votes to require affidavit or other ID for early voters." So let me get this straight...the AZ GOP doesn't trust mail-in ballots or the 2020 election outcome for the President or any other democratic winner. But now, one of their members has introduced a bill that will require me to include sensitive personal information or an affidavit to mail with my early ballot. I would have to find a notary, pay a fee then send my ballot with the affidavit or with personal information through the mail...that same system that Republicans claimed is susceptible to fraud. Oh, and the ballot envelopes are highly recognizable. We really need to vote these folks out of office. How is jumping through all those hoops making my vote safer?

Joyce Bertschy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dell Urich Zoo?

I have lived in Tucson since 1968. I think the city of Tucson should give the Randolph Dell Urich (South) golf course to the Reid Park Zoo. Ye…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News