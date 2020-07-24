Letter: STATE OF ARIZONA

Close to 130,000 Arizona citizens have been infected by the virus and close to 2,500 have died. Because of incompetence, lack of concern, and cowardice, our dysfunctional President and Governor have contributed to those cases and deaths. While they remain in office, they are a block to dealing effectively with the pandemic.
Unlike the governors of Vermont, New Mexico, and New York, who have taken consequent action to protect their citizens and maintained constant communication with them, Governor Ducey hides in his office and remains impotent while the number of cases and deaths increase.
We must concentrate on protecting ourselves and others by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, avoiding indoor crowds, and staying at home as much as possible. Hopefully, some of our local leaders will rise to the occasion and fill the vacuum created by Trump and Ducey.
Trump and Ducey will eventually be gone. Unfortunately, they will never be held accountable for the blood on their hands.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
