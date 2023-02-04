On January 30th I heard a discussion in our state senate between Wendy Rogers and a fellow senate member. This quickly turned into a supercilious, dominance and submission fest by Rogers, replete with belligerence, arrogance and political bigotry. She was intolerant of any opinion or fact outside of her clan. She acted as though her far right party was under siege by some phantom enemy; one that must be shut down. The term “election denial” was brought up, with Rogers quickly interrupting the speaker, saying that this term cannot be used. Rogers seems to be overly sensitive about the elections lost in AZ to Biden and Hobbs. Once people like her get into power, they determine what is free speech and what is not. She is using a tactic long known in history called fascist politics. The danger of having people using this type of politics is that they have embraced fascism, a proven nation killer. Once people use freedom of speech to promote fascism, we are in deep trouble.