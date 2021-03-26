 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: State Senate to recount Maricopa 2020 Balllots
View Comments

Letter: State Senate to recount Maricopa 2020 Balllots

  • Comments

The 16 Republicans in the Arizona State Senate plans to do a hand recount of 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots cast in 2020. And how will they be re-counting? Cross-hatch tallies on the back of old envelopes? Divide the ballots up and that's 131,250 ballots per GOP state senator. The 14 state Senate Democrats wisely will not be lured into this folly.

We voters are supposed to be reassured of elections integrity by this purely political stunt. It will have no audit, no impartial observers, and be carried out by partisan state Senators whose only familiarity with elections in running for office in them. Reassured? Nope! Disgusted? Yes.

Tom Collier

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News