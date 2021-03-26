Letter: State Senate to recount Maricopa 2020 Balllots

The 16 Republicans in the Arizona State Senate plans to do a hand recount of 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots cast in 2020. And how will they be re-counting? Cross-hatch tallies on the back of old envelopes? Divide the ballots up and that's 131,250 ballots per GOP state senator. The 14 state Senate Democrats wisely will not be lured into this folly.
We voters are supposed to be reassured of elections integrity by this purely political stunt. It will have no audit, no impartial observers, and be carried out by partisan state Senators whose only familiarity with elections in running for office in them. Reassured? Nope! Disgusted? Yes.
Tom Collier
North side
