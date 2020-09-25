 Skip to main content
Letter: State Senator Leach let’s cat out of the bag:
Thanks to Carmen Duarte for informing Stars readers of Sen. Leach's statement that “because of business closures and job losses due to the pandemic the State may end up with more than a $1 billion deficit, blaming the shortfall on business closures and job losses due to the pandemic.” He also said, "the State built up a $1 billion rainy day fund, invested in infrastructure, reduced taxes, and increased allocations for education, including teacher's salaries.” To most Arizonians reducing taxes meant reducing taxes on the upper class, while relying on regressive taxes (sales taxes, license fees, property taxes.) Increasing allocations for education by taking State Trust Fund money (Prop.123) while reducing State Income Taxes didn’t seem to help. He also conveniently left out that reduced income tax receipts (cutting the State Income tax) also played a big part in increasing the deficit. Republicans will have to rely on regressive taxes or income taxes to balance the budget. Guess what they pick?

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

