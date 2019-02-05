Re: the Jan. 26 article "Ducey urges new leaders at Arizona facility after rape of incapacitated woman."
The state is responsible for the licensing of health care facilities in Arizona — period. The lack of oversight by the state is complicit in what happened to this vulnerable young woman. A hundred questions pop up in the minds of people who have worked in state licensed facilities.
Where was adult protective services? When was the last license review? What was identified in the last quality management review? Was the ratio of provider to patients being followed? When was the last medical health physical given to this young woman? No signs or symptoms of her pregnancy ever documented any where in the medical records? What does the provider contracts say as far as the quality of care to be provided? Was anyone else victimized by this predator or others working in the facility? Were either of these two doctors ever the treating physician for children?
Steven Isham
Avondale
