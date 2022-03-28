 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Statehouse Voting Bill Maneuvering
Letter: Statehouse Voting Bill Maneuvering

State Republican Senator Kelly Townsend is using a “procedural maneuver” to allow a House bill to get a vote in the Senate Government Committee, even though she said she doubts it “goes any further than the committee.” The bill, which is already dead in the House, calls for an end to early voting and hand-counting an estimated 3 million ballots within 24 hours. Apparently the Republicans in Phoenix have nothing better to do than humoring one of their more extreme members. Maybe they should try using some insight, innovation and creativity to address Arizona’s real problems instead of wasting their time on such nonsense.

Douglas Maul

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

