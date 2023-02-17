What a sad spectacle the State legislature was in their rejection of Dr. Theresa Cullen as State Health Director. Republican legislators, with a meager 1 vote majority, continue to think they know best what health measures should be taken during a pandemic. Arizona ranks highest in the nation for t covid mortality rate, thanks to the policies of the former governor and health director...yet, even so, the Republican legislature felt that their measures were too extreme! Pima County, under Dr. Cullen's directorship, has experience approximately HALF of the death rate of the rest of the State. Thankfully, Dr. Cullen will continue to look out for the well-being of Pima County residents.