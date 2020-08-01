Letter: Statistics back the opening of our schools

Lately, there has been a significant outcry by mainly teachers against the opening of schools locally, throughout Arizona, as well as nationally. Statistically speaking, there are no reasons against opening our schools. Most of Asian and European countries have opened their schools months ago without issue. More importantly, according to CDC statistics, nationally, only 6 children in the 5-14 age group, and 190 in the 15-24 age group have died from COVID19. While any deaths of any children is sad and heartbreaking, approximately 2,300 children aged 5-14 and 14,000 aged 15-24 have died during this time from other causes. More have died from the flu, pneumonia, and car accidents. These are statistics, not opinions, and are readily available on the CDC website School is extremely important to the physical and mental health of our children and they should not be shortchanged due to the incorrect and misguided opinions of politicians or schoolteachers, however well meaning, they should be guided by the facts.
helge carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
