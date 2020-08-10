Letter: Statistics Don't Tell The Whole Story

An interesting thing about statistics, we can always find one to bolster our views. One writer recently cited CDC statistics indicating "only" 19 children aged 5-14 died from covid. His conclusion...we should reopen schools. Recent studies, however, indicate that children under 10 may often be asymptomatic and carry the virus home to infect family members, not to mention school personnel. As former educators my wife and I never thought of ourselves as somehow expendable.
The writer further states that certain Asian and European countries have opened their schools successfully, so we should too. Those countries have much smaller and less diverse populations than America, as well as smaller borders to control. He also fails to note that we have the fourth highest number of cases in the world per 100,000 citizens, despite having just 4% of the world's population.
Lifelong educators and health professionals, not politicians or parents, are in the best position to determine when and how schools should open. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.
Ron Locher
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!