Letter: Statistics indicate schools should open

The statistics indicate no such thing. The Asian and European countries quoted have brought their national virus infection rates way down with new cases measured in the hundreds. Today's Star indicated that AZ alone had 3,212 new cases yesterday. There is a CDC documented case study that found 82 children below the age of 2 in one county in Texas infected, so the myth that young kids are immune to the virus is false. Further, getting youngsters to wear a mask and maintain social distancing is about as probable as herding cats. I agree that school is important to the mental and physical health of children, but the statistics do not indicate that opening schools is safe for teachers or students. We blew it when the governor reopened businesses before the infection rate was controlled and now AZ is one of the "red states" for infections. Let's not repeat that mistake when our kids and school personnel's lives are at risk.
Morton Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
