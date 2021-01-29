Letter: status of the AZ Republican Part

Arizona Republicans took the low road censoring members of their party who determined as the majority of Arizonans’ have done that the actions and inactions of the former president and their party are not worthy of respect or allegiance. The Republican loss is just what it is a loss. Almost 60 court cases and the Supreme Court all found no basis in fact that there were any election irregularities. Ignore facts and the voters’ ability to see the truth and the party is doomed to failure once again.
As a result of the former Republican president’s lack of planning to combat the virus and his administration’s Ostrich-like approach to the pandemic, hundreds of more deaths took place. Holding the former president accountable would be the right thing to do. However, the correct thing to do seems to elude the AZ Republican party.
Remain on this path and the AZ Republican party will disappear…
lee Olitzky
Foothills
