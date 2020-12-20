Letter: Status of Tucson/Pima County hospitalization plans?

Re: the April 10 article "Possible care sites in Tucson include TCC, vacant hospital."
Discussed were the existing Tucson Convention Center and the vacant Tucson Heart Hospital. Key player in the evaluation was the Army Corps of Engineers. At that time there was no indication of when or if follow up would be provided. A decision on any future alternative care facilities would “be made at the state and federal level.”
As of December 8, with a surge of coronavirus cases in Reno, Nevada, Renown Regional Medical Center there was forced to use a parking garage prepared some weeks ago for treating COVID patients.
Recent articles in the Star describe our own surge here in southern Arizona. Are we waiting for government agencies to decide what we can or cannot do? Might we fill the TCC or the THH with tents? Of course, tents do not magically unroll with equipment, PPE, trained personnel, and ventilators inside. What alternatives are being explored?
Mary Naig
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
