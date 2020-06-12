Letter: Stay at home orders

For health reasons, we shut down the economy and ruined many small businesses. Now it turns out, protests and other gatherings for issues that are consistent with the local politicians and media viewpoints are just fine. We shouldn’t expect public compliance with mandates when the government starts picking and choosing which ideas are worthy of exceptions.
Richard Hawley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
