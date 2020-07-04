Letter: STAY SAFE

More than I am angry with Tucsonans who don't love themselves and their neighbors enough to wear masks and keep a distance of 6 feet. I am distressed personally as I am nearly 88 years old and I want live to see the most magnificent species,ever conceived and developed, to truly understand "we are one" .
I want to see us move our spirit of competition, with gratitude and respect, to our toy box where we need it to lead us in fun and games. I want to see all ruthlessly competitive tyrants on Earth non-violently removed from power, and cared for with kindness, while our spirit of compassion unites us as unique individuals.
We have summoned the courage to seek the Truth, to hate the crime and forgive the criminal, and have engaged the power of unconditional Love to guide us. We are the alternative to annihilation.
Gretchen Nielsen
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
