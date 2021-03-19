Letter: Staying Engaged in Land Conservation

Tucson is framed by the Saguaro National Park to the East and West, with snow-covered Catalinas to the North, and the San-Xavier Indian reservation to the South. The city is a prime example of the need and importance of conserving public lands. It fills me with pride that the city of Tucson takes action in preserving these lands! That gives me the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the nature surrounding me—but more importantly—to do so with a clean conscience. I know that these lands will help to preserve the biodiversity and beauty of the planet for future generations and we need to make sure that these lands stay protected. The Saguaro National Park is unique not only in the United States but the world as the Saguaro grows mainly here in Tucson. That is why I'm asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support Biden's administration's 30x30 conservation plan. (149 words)
Merle Weidt
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.