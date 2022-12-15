Letter: Stellar focuses attention on Ducey’s Container Wall

Re: the Dec. 11 article "'Containerland' only serves political purpose."

I want to thank Tim Stellar for his excellent columns on “Ducey’s Folly,” the container wall the Arizona Governor is building along the border that is desecrating our desert. I especially appreciate his ongoing coverage using graphic images and descriptions of firsthand encounters. I am inspired by the heroism of the protesters who risk their bodies protecting the environment.

The problems with Ducey’s Folly are numerous, but his destruction of pristine wildlife habitat, without permits or even consideration of environmental consequences, sickens me. The trash he is leaving behind is hideous. His use of tax dollars for this fiasco is infuriating. And his assumption/claim that he can stop global migrations of humans with shipping containers is simply ludicrous.

Is Mr. Ducey above the law? Are there no legal constraints on him or his decision to forgo the established permitting process? Thankfully, Governor Hobbs will ultimately stop him.

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley