Letter: Stellar is correct, but how quickly he forgets

Re: The Jan. 20 article "Pro-Trump 'real Americans' now must accept there is another 'real America'."
In Mr. Stellar's opinion article today he correctly states that Pro-Trumpers must admit that there is another America with real Americans. What he, and 99% of the left has consistently failed to admit, is from the very beginning, they rooted for Trump to fail, they tried to delegitimatize his election at every turn, they fabricated stories about Russian collusion in his election, they have accused any conservatives of being Nazis or worse, they have shut down any dissent about Pres. Biden. So before getting on his high horse, Mr. Stellar and the rest of liberal media, need to admit their failure to objectively report over the last 4 years. They also need to objectively report on Pres. Biden, they need to report on his son's dealings with China, instead of turning a blind eye. Believe me, I want Pres. Biden to be successful, but he needs to put into action his words of unity, because there was no such call by the Democrats for the last 4 years.
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.