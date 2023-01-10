 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stellar’s article on the Meixner murder and its aftermath

Re: the Jan. 8 article "Meixner family not interested in suing."

It is shameful that Kathleen Cotter Meixner’s family health insurance was cancelled soon after her husband’s senseless, tragic murder, and their search for accountability, consolation, restitution, and the prevention of future tragedies has not materialized. We know the Cotter family to be decent, responsible, good people who do not deserve this pain and frustration.

Our thanks to Tim Stellar for his thorough and thoughtful reporting in bringing to light these very sad events.

Jerry and Sue Lauer

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

