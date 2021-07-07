 Skip to main content
Letter: Stellar's article on change in County Attorney office
Re: the July 4 article "Employee exodus falls to Conover."

Electing a new county attorney after 24 years with one administration is difficult at best and terribly fraught with hurt feelings : both by the incoming staff and the "old guard". Changing policies that the voters in Pima County was the new way to go, is full of landmines that will explode (probably into the public ) Unfortunately, having county employees sharing internal, confidential emails with the last administration, violates both county policies and their oath of office as employees of a law enforcement agency

Laura Conover was elected, overwhelmingly by the county voters in November 2020. Give her a time of grace: let the "old guard" be gone and let her make decisions , employment hires and enact policies that follow the will of the voters. Employees:contract or salaried, who give formal advice to outside agencies without , having the courtesy to tell her or victims of the decision prior to the announcement , do not help create an atmosphere of professionalism. Time will tell for all sides

Margarita Bernal , Attorney at Law

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

