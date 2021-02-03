 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Steller & Fitzsimmons
View Comments

Letter: Steller & Fitzsimmons

  • Comments

Trumper or Trump hater. Steller and Fitsimmons leave no doubt where they stand. Their cartoons and writing seem to assume that everybody is in one of those camps or the other. I like to think at least half the people vote because they like the policies of the candidate or party they vote for. Conservative or Liberal. Some of us could care less if we attend a rally or wear a tee shirt identifying our party preference. We would just like to see good honest government. Maybe Steller and Fitsimmons could put something in the paper to entertain our half of the readers once in a while.

Richard White

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News