Letter: Steller & Fitzsimmons

Trumper or Trump hater. Steller and Fitsimmons leave no doubt where they stand. Their cartoons and writing seem to assume that everybody is in one of those camps or the other. I like to think at least half the people vote because they like the policies of the candidate or party they vote for. Conservative or Liberal. Some of us could care less if we attend a rally or wear a tee shirt identifying our party preference. We would just like to see good honest government. Maybe Steller and Fitsimmons could put something in the paper to entertain our half of the readers once in a while.
Richard White
Southeast side
