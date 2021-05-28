Letter: Steller Hit a Home Run

Tim Steller was definitely not “off-base” in his reporting on the demise of Matt Lohmeier. In fact, I think he hit a homerun. I commend him for very effectively laying out the psychosocial factors which contribute to the presence of fanatics within the military and the important controls in place to safeguard the chain of command from them.
I spent twenty years in the Navy witnessing the “silent” politics within the military and over fourteen years teaching about the various theoretical perspectives concerning social and individual development. Critical Theory is just the latest straw man being trotted out by political leaders to rile up the under-educated.
I believe that, if I were still teaching sociology and psychology, I would have assigned my students to read his column in preparation for arguing the impact of individual, personal ego on the ongoing mutation of social structures and institutions.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.