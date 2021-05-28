 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Steller Hit a Home Run
View Comments

Letter: Steller Hit a Home Run

  • Comments

Tim Steller was definitely not “off-base” in his reporting on the demise of Matt Lohmeier. In fact, I think he hit a homerun. I commend him for very effectively laying out the psychosocial factors which contribute to the presence of fanatics within the military and the important controls in place to safeguard the chain of command from them.

I spent twenty years in the Navy witnessing the “silent” politics within the military and over fourteen years teaching about the various theoretical perspectives concerning social and individual development. Critical Theory is just the latest straw man being trotted out by political leaders to rile up the under-educated.

I believe that, if I were still teaching sociology and psychology, I would have assigned my students to read his column in preparation for arguing the impact of individual, personal ego on the ongoing mutation of social structures and institutions.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Maricopa Audit

I had the great good fortune to work for the National Park Service from Alaska to Florida, California to Pennsylvania. I made friends with loc…

Local-issues

Letter: Voter ID

I have voted by mail for many years. This year I messed up and had to vote in person. Cudos to the election workers, it was quick and simple. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News