Letter: Steller Needs to Look at World View From All Sides
Letter: Steller Needs to Look at World View From All Sides

In the 1996 planning of Tucson Electric Park, Raul Grijalva insisted on building the taxpayer funded sports complex on the southside instead of downtown stating that it would “be a jewel…a magnet” attracting people and businesses to the area. Still waiting on that.

In 2016, Pima County approved $15 million in taxpayers’ dollars to build World View space balloon company. With the deal, the company expected to have 400 employees by 2021. In 2019, World View laid off 10 of its 99 total workers.

Earlier this year, the company received $2 million in the Paycheck Protection Program to keep from furloughing staff.

In 2017, two World View founders bolted for Florida to start another (competing) space balloon company. Mark Kelly, also a founding member, left later as well.

Instead of a PR piece for World View to project that it’s not another "Grijalva jewel”, perhaps Tim Steller could tell readers just how much money Kelley and the other two founders made off of this company.

Diane T Nelson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

