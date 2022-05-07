Letter: Steller on Red Light Cameras

I agree with him completely. I have seen too many close calls and have friends who have also had close calls with red light runners, some egregiously late in running the red light. First, red light cameras should be programmed to cite runners that are really late in the intersection. There is no need for millisecond infractions into the intersections. Perhaps give 1/2 second leeway. Second, having red light cameras at the 8 worst intersections works there, but we need the cameras at just about every major intersection in the city, and don't forget Pima county in setting these up.