I agree with Tim Steller that it's absurd to deploy federal troops to the border and to place concertina wire atop the border wall, separating communities who have many interconnections and many families who have long lived, worked, and crossed to visit on both sides. It is also absurd (and unconscionable) that Steller mentions the 16 year old boy, killed by a Border Patrol agent in 2012, in the same paragraph as young smugglers, and to state he was throwing rocks. There is nothing to substantiate this boy was throwing rocks or involved with smuggling; he is the victim of a crime and not the defendant, and he is not here to defend himself. Publishing this while the trial of the BP agent for manslaughter charges is ongoing could potentially influence the outcome of the trial. The family of the 16 year old boy deserves an apology.
Sarah Roberts
West side
