Letter: Steller Reveals Self

Re: the Nov. 14 article "Candidate reveals self with attack on friend."
Tim Steller's recent opinion column about Blake Masters, who is running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, suggests that there is something wrong if a person grows intellectually, develops different views over time, and makes new friends after high school. More often than not, those things occur when someone, like Mr. Masters, receives a Stanford University and Stanford Law School education followed by several years of experience in the business world. Instead of "revealing" Mr. Masters, the opinion column actually "reveals" Mr. Steller as one who was attempting to undermine a candidate for public office whose political views differ from his own.
Roger Taft
Northeast side
