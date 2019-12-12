Re: the Dec. 8 article "Sense of privilege weakens DPS director's authority."
Steller writes that Col Frank Milstead, who heads the Arizona Department of Public Safety, was pulled over after driving in excess of 90 miles an hour and weaving in and out of traffic. Steller rightly questions Col Milstead's moral authority to run the department. In response, the Col says "I am baffled that 15 over the posted speed limit, with complete contrition, everything I do to make this palatable, that it is still an incredible story." Complete contrition? Was he ticked? Did he pay a fine? Was he treated like your or me would be? No. His statement underscores Steller's point: his refusal to recognize that he abused his position of authority. If you can't abide by the law yourself in your leadership position, how can you expect others to respect the law? Col Milstead should resign and the governor should appoint Chris Magnus to replace him, an officer who has shown great integrity. Chief Magnus would be a loss to greater Tucson but a gain for our entire state.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
