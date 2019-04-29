Re: the April 21 article "As pedestrians die, city accommodates bad drivers."
Roads and streets have one primary purpose, get vehicles from A to B as quickly and efficiently as possible. All other considerations are secondary and peripheral. In ancient times, when I was young, when adults wanted to criticize youthful indiscretions, they would often ask "would you run across the interstate"? Many of Tucson's roads are wider than those interstates. Seems as though, when a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle, it is more often than not the pedestrians's fault. The pedestrian can see and hear the vehicle, can stop and/or turn on a dime--the vehicle often can do none of these things. HAWK lights are also pretty dumb. People should stop doing stupid stuff to keep from getting killed.
Ed Murphy
Midtown
