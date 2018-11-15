Re: the Nov. 9 column "Border residents accept absurd deployment of US soldiers."
Our community is outraged by the reference to the Lonnie Swartz trial in Tim Steller’s column. This gross misinformation shamefully echoes the uncorroborated arguments of the Swartz’ defense.
On October 10, 2012, José Antonio Elena Rodríguez was 16 years old when U.S. Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz shot him 10 times from the U.S. side of the militarized border into Nogales, México. After six years, the Elena Rodríguez family has courageously unmasked the culture of total impunity of the U.S. Border Patrol. José Antonio was a young man dedicated to his family, his friends and community.
Steller’s inference that Jose Antonio was associated with smuggling or throwing rocks is unproven and corrosive to a fair trial. Since 2003, more than a hundred people have been killed by Border Patrol agents with zero cases leading to conviction. Without truth there is no justice!
Raquel Mogollón
South Tucson
