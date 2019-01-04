Re: the Jan. 2 column "Finchem sees rampaging liberalism everywhere."
Starting the year by attacking Rep. Finchem's conservatism is like the rioting at Berkeley because Ann Coulter was coming to speak. Tim Steller's position, like theirs, is not about the subject but attacking the person. I don't agree with his bill restricting topics in schools, but it is worth considering how a more balanced discussion on topics can be had; not unlike the pro-and-con position pieces in the Star.
How about, "Tomorrow, this half of the class is 'pro,' and that half of the class is 'con' on the topic of X." But back to Steller. His summary of Rep. Finchem is that he "targets education and liberals wherever he sees them lurking," but he can target conservatives without leaving his office and get paid to do so. Is he really any different? Stick to the subject, and drop the hack jobs on the people you don't agree with.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
