Letter: Steller sheds light on Republican no vote on election canvass

Thank you Tim Stellar for pointing out the absurd rationale that the two Republican county supervisors used to justify their vote against certifying the vote count in Pima County. One of their reasons is concern was about irregularities in Maricopa County. Ironically, this did not seem to concern the Maricopa board which has 4-1 Republican majority to vote unanimously to certify the vote totals.
Elias Toubassi
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
