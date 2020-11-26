 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Steller sheds light on Republican no vote on election canvass
View Comments

Letter: Steller sheds light on Republican no vote on election canvass

Thank you Tim Stellar for pointing out the absurd rationale that the two Republican county supervisors used to justify their vote against certifying the vote count in Pima County. One of their reasons is concern was about irregularities in Maricopa County. Ironically, this did not seem to concern the Maricopa board which has 4-1 Republican majority to vote unanimously to certify the vote totals.

Elias Toubassi

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Indifference

I feel helpless and betrayed by my President and Governor. Trump failed to provide leadership during our eleven month struggle against the cor…

Local-issues

Letter: Barnum Hill

Recently there have been many letters that showed dissatisfaction with the transfer of Barnum hill to the zoo for zoo expansipn. I conducted a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News