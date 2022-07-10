 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Step Up, AZ Legislators!

Now that Roe v. Wade is overturned and Arizona can go back to protecting human life, it is vital that The Arizona State Legislature enact further laws that protect human life. Many public libraries (Pima County, Maricopa, etc.) and supposedly educational (UnivAZ, Nau, ASU, etc.) libraries in Arizona allow internet access to students, staff and the public. These are government entities. These libraries need to block, or at least track, attempts to research abortion and attempts to purchase the means to destroy human life. Otherwise, they are accessories to murder. Pass the law, Arizona Legislature and sign it Governor! And note: violations by all the various librarians can be tracked and prosecuted by The State of Arizona, easily bypassing the murderous communist regime in Tucson and elsewhere. Government librarians beware! If this happens, do the crime means you do the time. Time to lock 'em up!

Dan Wilson

Midtown

