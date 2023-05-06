Re Tony Davis's great article on Tucson's energy options: It's time for the City to identify the best model for local control of our energy citywide. Community Choice Energy (CCE), already successful in 10 states, is a frontrunner because it delivers cheaper, cleaner energy. It's compatible with city-owned microgrids, community solar, and new technologies that use free sun and wind for fuel. Of course, TEP is opposed to any change. With no competition, why would TEP lower rates? Or protect customers from skyrocketing gas prices, up 300% since 2019? TEP has no incentive to transition rapidly to cheaper, renewable energy. It passes all costs onto customers. Its profits are guaranteed--and we pay the price. This year, TEP has two more rate hikes in the works. It's time for the City to seriously negotiate with TEP for a better deal, and lobby at the state level for local control of our energy.